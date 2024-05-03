Western Region GNFS observes IFFD with a float in Takoradi  

By Emmanuel Gamson

Takoradi, May 3, GNA – The Western Regional Command of the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) has organised a float on some principal streets of Sekondi-Takoradi as part of a week-long activities to observe this year’s International Firefighters’ Day (IFFD) celebration.

Held on the theme: “The contribution of the firefighter to safety, national security and sustainable development,” the float attracted both officers and men of the Service to deepen the awareness creation on fire safety.

It was also meant for the public to recognise the pivotal roles firefighters played in keeping communities safe from fire and its related hazards.

They carried banners and placards with inscriptions such as “See something, say something prevent fire”, “Do not overload electrical sockets”, “Do not run electrical wires under the carpet”, and “Unplug electrical appliances after every use”.

Others read: “Desist from making prank calls to emergency lines”, and “Do not forget to turn off gas or electricity supply to your cooker immediately after use.”

Assistant Chief Fire Officer I (ACFO I) Frederick Ohemeng, the Western Regional Fire Commander, speaking during the event, said the IFFD was established to recognise the key roles firefighters played in keeping communities safe and ensuring national security and development.

He said despite the significance of the Day, the celebration was to be fully embraced by the citizenry, saying “It will take some time for our communities to fully appreciate and acknowledge this global tradition of honouring our invaluable contributions to the safety of our communities…”.

He charged personnel of the GNFS to continue to strive to fulfil the core mandates of the service, that is, preventing and managing undesired fires to help achieve fire incident-free communities.

ACFO I Ohemeng pledged the Command’s commitment to putting in place strategic plans and contingencies tailored to preventing undesired fires in the Region.

International Firefighters’ Day is observed on May 4 annually to honour both current and fallen firefighters worldwide for their bravery and sacrifices in keeping communities safe from fire and its related hazards.

GNA

