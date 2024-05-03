Pharmaceutical Society embarks on health screening at Abura Odornase

By Samuel Ackon

Abura Odornase (C/R), May 3, GNA – The Central Regional branch of the Pharmaceutical Society of Ghana (PSGH) has embarked on a health screening exercise at Abura Odornase in the Abura-Asebu-Kwamankese (AAK) District of the Central Region.

It was done in collaboration with Panacea Pharmaceutical, the AAK District National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS), Health Directorate and Soma Nsona Royal Family of Odornase.

More than 550 residents were screened for dental, eye, nose and throat (ENT) infections, breast cancer and cervical cancer diseases; and were sensitised on them.

Additionally, 726 residents had their NHIS cards renewed for free.

Ms Abena Esia Donkoh, the Central Regional Head of PSGH, expressed worry over the increasing burden of non-communicable diseases and self-medication among the populace.

She admonished the public to visit the healthcare facility for periodic checks for early detection of diseases to avoid complications.

On the burden of self-medication, she advised the public to desist from sharing medicine, stick to the prescribed dosage and report any adverse effects of medication intake to the nearest health facility.

Ms Donkor expressed appreciation to the partners for the support and the chiefs and people of Abura Odornase for turning up in their numbers to access healthcare.

The PSGH donated some medications, which included anti-malaria, analgesics, anti-helminthic, multivitamins and cough mixtures to the Odornase health centre.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency, Mrs Aba Odoom, a trader, said she had been educated on the importance of caring for her eye and some preventive measures to avoid blindness.

Mr Kofi Nimo, a farmer, said the outreach was a wakeup call for residents to periodically visit the healthcare centre to check their health status.

In attendance were Dr Samuel Kow Donkoh, the National President of PSGH, Mr Willyevans Obiri Awuah, District Chief Executive of AAK, Traditional Chiefs and Elders (Nananom), the Clergy and some Assembly members.

