Unknown armed men rob Sethi Brothers Ghana Limited in Tema

Tema, May 03, GNA- Armed robbers have stormed the premises of Sethi Brothers Ghana Limited in the Tema Heavy Industrial Area and made away with an undisclosed amount of money.

In the early hours of Sunday, seven of the ten robbers, armed with assault raffles and pistols, scaled the wall of the company and opened the main gate for three others to join the expedition while a get-away car waited on the main Accra Aflao highway.

Briefing the Ghana News Agency, Mr Addi Sethi, a member of the management team, said, one of the security men was beaten up but no death was recorded.

According to a CCTV footage made available to the GNA, the robbers, who wore masks, tied up the hands of a security man and under the threat of death, he took them to the various offices and rooms of four expatriate staff who were also manhandled.

After taking the robbers to the safes and sensitive offices, they locked them up, ransacked the safes and offices and bolted.

The security man who pleaded anonymity, said he was overpowered and beaten up by the robbers.

A source close to the Tema Regional Police Command said no arrest had been made yet and that the investigation was ongoing.

The Tema Heavy Industrial Area has come under robbery attacks lately.

Sethi Brothers Ghana Limited are dealer in construction materials and real estate and one of the iconic companies in the industrial enclave.

