Obuasi East NCCE harnesses potentials of pupils for national development

By Yussif Ibrahim

Obuasi (Ash), June 09, GNA – The Obuasi East District Directorate of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE), is engaging pupils in the district to harness their potentials for national development as the Commission marks the annual Citizenship Week.

The goal is to instil the sense of nationalism in the young ones, and also for them to appreciate their role as young people in building a strong, vibrant and democratic nation.

It also formed part of strategies by the NCCE to carry along young Ghanaians in its quest towards sustaining Ghana’s democracy after 30 years of returning to constitutional rule as a nation.

Citizenship Week is celebrated across the country by the Commission annually to highlight the importance of democratic governance and national cohesion.

This year’s theme is, “30 Years of Consolidating Constitutional Democracy and Building National Cohesion: The Role of the Ghanaian Child.”

Ms Jennifer Ofori, the District Director of NCCE, said grooming pupils to become agents of change was the way to go as a country to ensure sustainable development.

This, she said, should be done by inculcating core Ghanaian values in them so they could positively contribute to national development as future leaders.

She said promoting democratic principles as enshrined in the 1992 Constitution provided enormous benefits for the citizenry as people could freely exercise their franchise, express opinions while enjoying some freedoms and rights.

The District Director, therefore, underlined the need for Ghanaians to always defend the Constitution by observing its contents as responsible citizens.

She said democracy should not be limited to only elections but must be seen as accountability mechanism to check authority and strengthen democracy.

She encouraged the pupils to be peace ambassadors and respect the rights, freedoms, and legitimate interests of others in accordance with the Constitution.

“You must uphold virtues such as decorous language, decent dressing, respect for the elderly as well as tolerance,” Ms. Ofori said.

GNA

