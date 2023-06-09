Central Region exceeds its tree planting target

By Victoria Agyemang

Cape Coast, June 09, GNA – The Central Region has exceeded its target of 600,000 trees expected to be planted this year under the Green Ghana project on the theme:’ Our Forests, Our Health”.

The Region has distributed more than 700,000 seedlings across the various Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs) to be planted.

With the number, 400,000 of the trees will be planted at various degraded forests within the Region to restore forest cover.

Mrs Justina Marigold Assan, Regional Minister planted the first seedling at a short ceremony at the Regional Coordinating Council (RCC) to symbolically begin the planting exercise.

Mr Kingsley Adu-Boahen, the Chief Director of the Regional Coordinating Council (RCC) and officials of the Forest Services Division took turns to plant more seedlings.

Mrs Assan expressed gratitude to the citizenry for their tremendous commitment towards the project and called for continuous support.

She urged beneficiaries not to just plant the trees but nurture them to maturity to ensure the intended purpose of the project was achieved.

The Minister noted that the impact of climate change on humanity was not a joke, hence the need to plant trees to restore the depleted environment for mankind and animal survival.

She called on the media to partake in the exercise and not to provide coverage only on the exercise.

The country will today plant 10 million trees as part of the third edition of the Green Ghana project.

The project was launched by the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in 2021 as part of Government’s aggressive afforestation and re-afforestation programme to restore the degraded landscape.

So far, 31 million seedlings have been planted nationwide with an average survival rate of 81 to 72 per cent in 2021 and 2022, respectively.

