Latter-Day Saints with Koforidua municipalities organise interfaith youth leadership summit

By Emelia B. Addae

Koforidua, Jun 09, GNA – In collaboration with the New Juaben North and South municipalities, the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has hosted an interfaith youth leadership summit in 2023 on the theme “Strengthening the Rising Generation.”

The Ghana Education Service and the Local Council of Churches were also among the partners of the summit, which attracted Seventh-day Adventist church leaders, opinion leaders, and students from Majeed Islamic School, Koforidua, and St. Anne Anglican Basic School to the Latter-day Saints church in Koforidua.

Ms. Evelyn Forson Ahiable, Deputy Communication Director, Stake of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Koforidua, explained that the summit sought to positively influence the lives of youth and the decisions they made regarding their education and careers.

“They are the future leaders, and we must ensure that they will become good citizens and unique in executing their duties,” she said.

The youth received instruction on topics including dress and appearance, education, work and self-reliance, media and entertainment, freedom, choice, and accountability.

Mrs. Etheldreda Boateng, Relief Society Sister of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Koforidua, Ghana stake, advised the youth to dress modestly to cover their bodies, like how they purchased mobile phone covers and screen protectors to safeguard their devices.

“You can dress fashionably while not exposing your private parts of the body, such as the thighs and breasts,” she said. emphasizing, “Dressing and appearance matter; we need to be modest, show respect, and portray decency to our heavenly father, our families, and the world at large.”

The Nkabomhene of New Juaben Traditional Area, Nana Dr. Agyekum Addo, advised the youth to assume greater responsibilities as they matured into adults.

He said the responsibilities included understanding the importance of discipline in life, excelling academically, being time conscious, and avoiding impulsiveness.

Rev. Alex Koranteng, Eastern Regional Training Officer, Ghana Education Service, who represented the Eastern Regional Director of Education, emphasised that the summit was timely because it would help shape students into good and useful citizens.

He said, “We don’t want the new generation to get to a place where it will be difficult for them to do the right thing. We don’t want them to forget good attitudes or etiquette, such as good dressing, good communication, and healthy relationships with people from different backgrounds for us to coexist in peace and harmony.”

Mr. Peter Yiadom Boakye Junior, a representative of the Koforidua Christian Council, formerly known as the Local Council of Churches, spoke about freedom, choices, and accountability, stating that when a person recognises accountability as a personal decision, they can perform at their highest level.

Choice and responsibility are inextricably entwined, he said, and urged the participants to make decisions that produced positive outcomes.

Iz-deen Hasiatu Maikano, a student at Madrasatul Mubarak Altijaniya School, exhorted her fellow students to dress appropriately without exposing their private body parts.

“Wearing long clothes makes you beautiful, nice, and presentable,” she said.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

