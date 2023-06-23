International Day of the Seafarer: Ghanaian seafarers to safeguard marine environment

By James Amoh Junior

Accra, June 23, GNA – Seafarers in Ghana have been encouraged to protect the marine environment for safe, secure, and clean shipping.

Shipping, although proven to be the least environmentally harmful mode of transportation, has continued to contribute significantly to global carbon emissions.

Mr Kwaku Ofori Asiamah, Minister of Transport, in a speech read on his behalf by Ms. Mabel Sagoe, Chief Director, Ministry of Transport, to commemorate Day of the Seafarer in Accra, called on stakeholders, including seafarers to collaborate to reduce emissions and protect the marine environment.

The 2023 campaign looks at seafarers’ contribution to protecting the marine environment, in line with the World Maritime theme “MARPOL at 50 – Our commitment goes on”.

Seafarers spend a great deal of time at sea and are a big part of the solution when it comes to protecting the marine environment.

The Day of the Seafarer (25 June) was established in a resolution adopted by the 2010 Diplomatic Conference in Manila to adopt the revised STCW Convention.

Recognised by the United Nations as an observance day, the day recognises the unique contribution made by seafarers from all over the world to international seaborne trade, the world economy, and civil society as a whole.

The Transport Minister said, seafarers spent a great deal of time at sea and therefore played a vital role in the protection of the marine environment.

He said the international theme appropriately highlighted Seafarer’s active participation in reducing waste and pollution in the marine ecosystem and urged seafarers to contribute their quota to the reduction of pollution to preserve the marine environment.

The protection of the marine environment, he said, was a shared responsibility that required collaborative efforts from governments, maritime organizations and seafarers alike.

Mr Asiamah noted that Seafarers served as environmental custodians at sea, implementing and adhering stringent regulations aimed at reducing pollution, preventing oil spills, and minimising the impact of human activities on marine ecosystems.

He said the Government of Ghana had ratified the MARPOL Convention, which was enforced locally by the Ghana Maritime Pollution Act, 2016 (ACT 932) to provide a framework for the preservation of Ghana’s marine environment.

“Even as we work towards the preservation of the oceans, it is important that we continue to find ways to support Seafarers who hold the key to the success of the Maritime Industry.”

Mr Thomas Kofi Alonsi, Director General, Ghana Maritime Authority, who applauded the commitment of seafarers, called on them to sustainably use the ocean, sea and marine resources.

He noted that the marine environment was not only compromised by oil spillage and harmful gas emissions but also plastics, synthetics, oil rags, cardboard boxes, among others, harmful for marine organisms generated on ships.

Mr Alonsi urged seafarers to adhere to the Articles and Protocols of the International Convention for the Prevention of pollution from ships (MARPOL) and comply strictly with the regulation for the prevention of pollution by oil, regulation for the control of pollution by Noxious Liquid Substances in bulk.

He mentioned, “Regulation for prevention of pollution by Harmful Substances carried by sea in packaged form, regulation for prevention of pollution by sewage from ships, regulation for prevention of pollution by Garbage from ships, regulation for prevention of air pollution from ships; which specifically deals with the current Green Shipping agenda to reduce GHG emissions from ships” as some conventions seafarers needed to adhere strictly to.

The Director General assured Ghanaian Seafarers of the Ghana Maritime Authority’s continuous advocacy for enhancement and support in the areas of fair treatment and fair working conditions.

Capt. Dallas Laryea, International Maritime Authority (IMA) Regional Coordinator for West Central Africa, who read the speech on behalf of the IMO Secretary-General, Kitack Lim, said the maritime sector continuously worked towards making shipping more environmentally sound and sustainable.

He said seafarers played an increasingly important role in helping to protect the health of the ocean and the planet.

The IMO General Secretary said, as the shipping industry accelerated its support of the global efforts to combat climate change by moving towards decarbonization, seafarers’ voices and actions were key to ensuring a just transition to a zero-carbon future.

GNA

