Family suspects foul play in death of former assemblyman of Nogokpo

Aflao (V/R), June 19, GNA – The family of the late Mr Christian Kwame Amuzu, a former Assemblyman for Nogokpo-Ativuta Electoral Area in the Ketu South Municipality, Volta Region, has refuted media reports that his brother allegedly committed suicide.

Torgbi Atsu Gledza, his elder brother, and head of the Amuzu family, told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that his brother was a healthy and hearty person, who did not complain of any illness or issues prior to his mysterious death.

The family, therefore, suspected foul play, and rejected earlier reports that the respected and accomplished businessman might have committed suicide.

They were, therefore, awaiting the outcome of the Police investigation into the cause of his death.

“C. K. was a prominent member of our society, a successful businessman, known widely in political circles – this is a man who had made it in life!” he emphasised.

“In fact, with his position and status in the society, we do not believe he can take his own life – there is something else that caused his death rather than what is being reported,” Torgbi Gledza said.

He said the family was reliably informed that the widow of Mr Amuzu did not spend the Tuesday night at home with him.

Consequently, they doubted earlier reports attributed to her as taking their children to school on Wednesday morning and returning to find him dead.

The body of Mr Amuzu was allegedly found hanging on a rope in his living room in the early hours of Wednesday, June 14, leaving residents of the community in a state of shock and disbelief.

Mr Jonas Fotor Agbagba, the assemblyman for the area, told the GNA that he had met with Mr Amuzu just a day before the incident and held discussions on the progress the electoral area.

He, therefore, and wondered what could have led to his bizarre passing.

“I met with him just yesterday [Tuesday] – as you know, the local assembly elections are just around the corner and so we had some discussions as to how best to position myself for re-election and some other matters relating to the progress of the electoral area,” he said.

“He really had the interest of the area at heart – it’s really shocking — I just can’t believe it,” Mr Agbagba lamented.

He described the sudden death of the former Assemblyman as a great loss to the Nogokpo-Ativuta electoral area.

Many residents of the electoral area the GNA interviewed, described Mr Amuzu as a kind and loving person who had supported a lot of people to acquire higher education, provided some women with livelihood support and offered employment to many youths.

The late Christian Kwame Amuzu, fondly referred to as C.K., was a businessman and partner of Sayon and Express Petroleum Companies and other businesses, in parts of the Volta Region.

He was a loyal member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and some party faithful have described his passing as “a big loss” to the NDC in the constituency, especially because of his benevolence.

Many have since the incident thronged his residence to commiserate with the bereaved family.

Mr Amuzu was also described as a man of peace, who reportedly led a delegation, on behalf of a prominent politician from the area, to appeal to the traditional leaders of Nogokpo to handle the Agyinasare impasse behind closed doors and to let sleeping dogs lie.

“He was in the process of ensuring that the matter was settled amicably before his sudden demise,” his close ally told the GNA.

Meanwhile, investigations into his death by the Police continue.

