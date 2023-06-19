Incidents of fire outbreaks in Tema reduced tremendously – GNFS

By Ibrahim Mohammed Saani

Tema, June 19, GNA – The trend of undesired fires in the Tema metropolis fell 20.48 per cent the first quarter of 2023, compared to the same period in 2022 due to consistent public sensitization.

Divisional Officer Grade III (DOIII) Ebenezer Yenzu, who is also the Spokesperson for the Ghana National Fire Service, Tema Command, disclosed that vehicular fires, which maintained 15 outbreaks, industrial, commercial, electrical, and bush fires all recorded a reduction in the first quarter of the year compared to 2022.

He expressed satisfaction that in all 163 outbreaks, there was no record of death, but there was an injury to a person.

He said the incidents that had the most items burnt were far from the nearest fire station, and in other instances, were inaccessible.

DOIII Yenzu described the efforts of all division stations in the region as commendable.

“The command parts the backs of the Regional Commander, Divisional Commanders, and all personnel for reducing the number of undesired fire outbreaks,” he said.

“This is due to the constant awareness creation in our market places, slums, and public places,” he said.

DOIII Yenzu said it was unfortunate that two unlikely institutional fires were recorded and advised school authorities to find ways of educating children on fire safety tips.

The GNFS Tema Regional Command Spokeperson indicated that the shortfall in gathering evidence was the inability to record persons who were rescued alive and were unhurt.

Besides, there is no mechanism to record accidents in which victims are rescued and transported to health facilities before the arrival of the fire service’s responders.

He urged responders of the GNFS call centres to record and communicate to the master control unit the unhurt victims and rescuers.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

