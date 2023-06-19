Delta appoints Matteo Curcio as Senior Vice President for Europe, Middle East, Africa and India

Paris, June 19, GNA – Delta Air Lines (NYSE: DAL) has appointed Matteo Curcio as its new Senior Vice President for Europe, Middle East, Africa, and India (EMEAI).

Based in Paris, Curcio will be responsible for overseeing all commercial activities across the EMEAI region, while further developing long-term growth opportunities with Delta’s joint venture partners Air France-KLM and Virgin Atlantic.

This was contained in a press release issued to the Ghana News Agency, in Accra, on Monday, by the KCC.

Since joining Delta in 2006, Curcio has held a variety of positions with increasing responsibility across the company, including trans-Atlantic network planning, alliance strategy, and establishing joint venture and bi-lateral partnerships across the globe.

Making the announcement, Alain Bellemare, President-International said: “Matteo’s outstanding commercial record, combined with his experience forging world-class partnerships, will build a stronger and more competitive future for Delta in the EMEAI region.”

“Prior to his promotion to Senior Vice President, Curcio served as Vice President-Asia Pacific, where he was instrumental in implementing our successful joint venture with Korean Air,” the release said.

“In addition, Matteo spent more than seven years leading Delta’s commercial transformation in the Asia Pacific region, including significant expansion of our trans-Pacific network in Korea, Japan, and China.”

He began his career with KPMG Consulting in Rome, Italy, as a Business Strategy Consultant and worked at the former Italian flag carrier Alitalia S.P.A. in network planning, revenue management and corporate strategy.

Originally from Naples, Italy, Curcio has a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Economics from the Universita’ degli Studi di Napoli Federico II.

More than 90,000 Delta people lead the way in delivering a world-class customer experience on over 4,000 daily flights to more than 275 destinations on six continents, connecting people to places and each other.

Delta is committed to serving as many as 200 million customers annually, with industry-leading customer service, safety, innovation and reliability.

Headquartered in Atlanta, Delta operates significant hubs and key markets in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St. Paul, New York-JFK and LaGuardia, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Salt Lake City, Seattle, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

Delta says its mission is to connect the world creates opportunities, fosters understanding and expands horizons by connecting people and communities to each other and their potential.

It has strategic partnerships with Aeroméxico, Air France-KLM, China Eastern, Korean Air, LATAM, Virgin Atlantic and WestJet, Delta brings more choice and competition to customers worldwide.

This summer Delta launched its largest ever trans-Atlantic schedule, offering nearly 620 weekly flights to the U.S. from 32 European airports.

GNA

