Bulgaria inflation at 15-month low of 10.1%

Sofia, Jun. 15, (dpa-AFX/GNA) – Bulgaria’s consumer price inflation eased for the 15th month in a row in May, but remained high, data from the National Statistical Institute showed on Wednesday.

The consumers’ price index, or CPI, climbed 10.1% year-over-year in May, slower than the 11.6% rise in April.

The latest inflation was the lowest since February 2022, when prices had risen 10.0%.

Prices for food and non-alcoholic beverages grew by 14.4% annually in May.

The prices of miscellaneous goods and service climbed 15.8% and the health costs surged to 12.0%.

Meanwhile, the utility costs including the housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels rose 11.8%.

The cost of transports decreased 9.5%.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices dropped 0.1% in May versus a 0.3% gain in the prior month.

