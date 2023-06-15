Hennes & Mauritz retail group second quarter net sales increase 6%

Stockholm, Jun. 15, (dpa/GNA) – Swedish retailer Hennes & Mauritz said that its second-quarter net sales increased 6%.

In local currencies, net sales were flat compared with last year, it said on Thursday.

In the quarter, net sales were 57.62 billion Swedish kronor ($53.5 billion), up from last year’s 54.50 billion kronor.

The company noted that sales in the second quarter were affected by unfavourable weather conditions on several of H&M group’s large markets.

June has got off to a good start, it said.

The company is scheduled to release its six-month report on June 29.

