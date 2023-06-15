Dutch company Philips to repurchase up to 7.1 million shares

Amsterdam, Jun. 15, (dpa/GNA) – Dutch health technology company Royal Philips said that it will repurchase up to 7.1 million shares to cover certain of its obligations arising from its long-term incentive plans.

At the current share price, the shares represent an amount of up to about €132 million ($142 million).

The repurchases will be executed through one or more individual forward transactions, expected to be entered into in the second and/or the third quarter of 2023.

Philips expects to take delivery of the shares in 2024 and 2025.

