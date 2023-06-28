Assin North MP Elect grateful to constituents 

Accra, June 28, GNA – Mr James Gyakye Quayson, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament (MP) Elect for Assin North, has expressed gratitude to his constituents for the confidence reposed in him in the June 27, Parliamentary by-election.

Mr Quayson, in his victory speech, which was copied to the Ghana News Agency, said: “The people of Assin North have spoken. They have said without equivocation that they want me to represent them in the 8th Parliament. They have told us to stop the politics and focus on solving their problems. This is a victory, not just for me and the NDC but also for justice.”

Mr Quayson said: “I am deeply humbled by the confidence the people have expressed in what I stand for and what I have done. I am also fully aware of the reciprocal responsibilities that this massive show of confidence imposes on me. My solemn pledge is to work as hard as I can for the people who have made tonight possible.”

The MP Elect said he sought this position because of his deep commitment to the Assin North Development agenda.

Mr Quayson noted that he remained determined to mobilize resources from within and without to prosecute the agenda with all my energy no matter the cost.

“I also want to express my profound gratitude to the many people who are responsible for the resounding victory we have chalked tonight and who share in the honour that have been bestowed on me.”

He thanked his family who had stood by him in the best of times and the worst of times.

Mr Quayson thanked former President John Dramani Mahama, the flag-bearer of the opposition NDC for his encouragement and invaluable support.

He expressed gratitude to the NDC family; the National Executive, the Council of Elders, the NDC Parliamentary Caucus, the Central Regional Executives of the Party and Assin North constituency Executives, as well branch executives, polling agents and all other members and officers of the party who had stood with him through thick and thin.

“I am grateful to my campaign team who have worked assiduously with limited resources,” Mr Quayson stated.

“I am grateful to all others who have reached out to me to express support, empathy, encouragement.”

He also thanked the good people of Assin North for coming out to deliver the clearest message about the direction that they wanted Assin North and the country to take.

“Let us come together to build a better Ghana for our posterity,” Mr Quayson said.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

