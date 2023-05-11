Kremlin says it is ‘far away’ from achieving Ukraine military goals

Moscow, May 11, (dpa/GNA) – Russia says it is still “far away” from reaching some of its self-declared goals since launching the full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

The most important task has been to protect the people in the Donbass, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in an interview with Bosnian television station ATV broadcast on Wednesday evening.

“In part we have succeeded in fulfilling this task, but in part we are still far from it,” Peskov said.

Russia has been claiming that the goal of the war is to protect the population in the Donbass area as a justification for its invasion ever since it began last February.

Peskov explained the lack of visible successes in recent months by claiming that the Russian army was not waging war at all. “Waging war is something completely different, it means the total destruction of infrastructure, the total destruction of cities. We are not doing that,” Peskov said.

Despite his statements, Russia’s forces have repeatedly used missiles and drones to target Ukrainian cities and infrastructure sites, the electricity grid in particular, leaving cities destroyed and thousands of Ukrainians dead.

His comments recalled statements made by Russian President Vladimir Putin last autumn, who declared that Russia had not even begun to wage war.

At the time, his comments were seen as a threat to further escalate the conflict, though Russia has since failed to make major terrain gains.

GNA

