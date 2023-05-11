Ghana Federation of Labour calls for improved working conditions

By Elizabeth Larkwor Baah

Tema, May 11, GNA – Mr Abraham Koomson, Secretary General, Ghana Federation of Labour (GFL), has called for improvement in the service conditions of workers to curb corruption.

He said better service conditions and improved well-being of the workers would boost their morale, and shape their attitude towards work, which went a long way towards positively impacting development.

Mr Koomsoon, speaking at the Industrial News Hub platform of the Ghana News Agency in Tema, said better service conditions prevented workers from engaging in corrupt activities.

Touching on unemployment, he cautioned that the rate at which the level was rising could be a threat to national security and needed to be looked at urgently.

Mr Koomson said over-taxation could also cripple businesses and urged the Government to listen to the plight of workers and businesses concerning the three new taxes and reconsider their implementation.

The three taxes are the Excise Duty Amendment Act, the Growth Sustainability Levy Act, and the Income Tax Amendment Act.

Mr Francis Ameyibor, the Tema Regional Manager, GNA, urged the media to provide the necessary feedback on policies to the government same as they fed the public with vital government policies.

