First teachers quarters commissioned at Adaklu 

By Emmanuel Nyatsikor

Adaklu Dorkpo (V/R), May 12 GNA – A two-unit teachers’ quarters, the first of its kind in the Adaklu District, was on Thursday commissioned at Adaklu Dorkpo in the Volta Region for the community’s basic school teachers.

The GHC320,000 project was funded by Mr Kwame Agbodza, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Adaklu with his share of the MPs Common Fund.

It was jointly commissioned by Mr. Agbodza, Madam Juliana Kpedekpo, Adaklu District Chief Executive (DCE), and Togbe Asigbe Kofi, Dutor of the community.

Mr Agbodza said improving education was his priority and that he would continue to work to enhance the quality of education in Adaklu, because that made him happy.

“For Adaklu to develop, it will start from the teachers in our classrooms.”

“They, therefore, needed to be highly motivated to enable them to imbibe the requisite knowledge to bring out the latent talents in them,” the MP said.

“Adaklu has no gold nor oil deposits, so I’m encouraging parents to work assiduously to give their children the best of education to enable them to be competitive in the job market.”

Mr Agbodza promised to work hard, in collaboration with other stakeholders, to eliminate schools under trees in the district.

He said with a little push, children in deprived schools could match those in well-endowed ones and urged teachers to put in their best in tutoring the children.

He commended teachers working in remote communities in the district for their patriotism and assured of reserving a category in the annual best teacher awards he instituted in the district for them.

The MP appealed to the Government to pay the contractor to resume work on an abandoned six-unit classroom block being funded by the Coastal Development Authority for the community.

Madam Kpedekpo urged the people to shed their political coloration and forge a united front for the development of Adaklu.

She appealed to the District Education Directorate to enhance creative education by organisng drama competitions among schools in the district.

The DCE hinted that a few desks have been allocated for schools in the district.

She bemoaned the absence of maintenance culture in the society and appealed to the community and teachers to take good care of the quarters.

Madam Kpedekpo assured the people that the Assembly would work to upgrade the road linking the community to Adaklu Kpetsu, and a hydro fructure, a new mechanism that improves the yield of water, would be attached to their borehole to improve its water yield.

Mr Samuel Bruku, the Acting Adaklu District Director of Education, called on the citizens to put up teachers’ bungalows in their communities as a way of attracting and retaining teachers.

He noted that most teachers were not residing in the communities in which they taught, which was affecting teaching and learning.

Mr Eli Keti, the Assemblyman for Kpetsu Electoral Area, commended Mr Agbodza for the initiative and assured that it would be maintained .

Mr. William Akpator, the Headteacher of the school, enumerated a catalogue of challenges facing the school, among them being inadequate classrooms and computers.

Ms Ophelia Wordi, a teacher at the school, was presented with Ghc 500 by Mr Agbodza for her dedicated service.

The pupils entertained the gathering with drama and traditional dance.

GNA

