Philanthropists support Cape Three Point Catholic Basic School 

Cape Three Point (W/R), May 12, GNA – Universe Destiny Foundation, a Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO) with focus on education systems for children in deprived communities has supported some brilliant, but needy students of Cape Three Point Catholic Basic School.

They were provided with text and exercise books and other learning materials including Curriculum books for Kindergarten to Junior High and school uniforms.

The Foundation also donated two computers and office desks for teachers at the JHS with contributions from a group of philanthropists including Dr. Patrick Ekye Kwesie, Leader of the Western Nzema Youth League and Dr. Barbara Anne England with special assistance from Lady Mary Altermatt, Jerry Altermatt, Joy Altermatt, Theresa Griffiths, Mike Altermatt from the USA.

In an address while presenting the items, Dr. Patrick Ekye Kwesie stressed the need to provide humanitarian service to those in need, hence the decision to visit Cape Three Point to support the school.

According to him, every child deserved to have access to quality education, something which his Organisation, Universe Destiny Foundation was pursuing for every child in deprived communities.

He commended the gallant teachers at the school for defying all odds to relocate to impact knowledge in the minds of those innocent children at the Cape Three Point.

For his part, the Assistant Headmaster of the school, Mr. Jacob Assafuah thanked the group for their generosity and said the gesture would contribute significantly to promoting quality teaching and learning in the school.

He, however, called on other corporate institutions and NGOs for more support as the school was bedeviled with many challenges.

