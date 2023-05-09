Dzifa Gomashie projected to win Ketu South NDC parliamentary primary

By Nelson Ayivor

Aflao (V/R), May 9, GNA – Madam Abla Dzifa Gomashie, the incumbent Member of Parliament for Ketu South, has been projected to win the NDC’s parliamentary primary scheduled for Saturday, May 13.

According to an opinion poll conducted by Scorpion Research, a poll watching organization based in Aflao, Madam Gomashie is expected to win the polls with a landslide of 56 per cent with her closest contender Mr Foga Nukunu projected to poll 16 per cent.

Another contender Mr Jim Morti, will poll eight per cent of the votes, the survey suggested.

Twenty per cent of the delegates, according to the survey, were undecided.

The researchers put the poll sample at 430, with a margin of error of 3.5 per cent.

The poll’s outcome, which is said to resonate with the general feeling of constituents, had generated intense excitement as most people in the Ketu South constituency have indicated their readiness to give their MP another term in parliament.

Mr Edwin Amemasor, a delegate and communications team member of the party in the constituency, who spoke to the Ghana News Agency at Aflao, said, Madam Gomashie has done creditably well in her first term as the constituency’s MP, and deserved to be retained to continue the good work she has started.

“You see, Madam Gomashie has done so well in the last two and half years since assuming office – her benevolence and developmental efforts in the constituency is unmatched – I strongly believe she should be retained to continue with the good work,” Amemasor said.

Another delegate Ms Zeinab Mohamed, eulogized the MP: ” This is the first time in the history of Ketu South constituency that a woman and a mother as such is our MP – Madam Gomashie has done so well in terms of women empowerment and other support programmees. She is always available anytime we call on her for support – she has to be given a second term,” Ms Mohamed said.

The former actress and Deputy Creative Arts Minister won the NDC’s Ketu South parliamentary primary in 2019 to become the first female MP for the constituency.

Having become well loved by the people of the constituency, especially by the women folk, it is believed that she would sail through the primary with ease, and to return to Parliament for another term after the 2024 general election.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

