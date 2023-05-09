37 Military Hospital Nursing, Midwifery College commences sale of online admission vouchers

Accra, May 8, GNA – The 37 Military Hospital Nursing and Midwifery Training College has begun the sale of online admission vouchers (E-Vouchers).

The sale of the E-Voucher started on Thursday 4th May and scheduled to end on Friday, 30th June, 2023.

A statement issued and signed by Naval Captain Michael Addo Larbie, Director of the Department of Public Relations, Ghana Armed Forces, said the closing date for the submission of all completed online applications would be Friday 7th July, 2023.

The E-voucher, it said, could be obtained at a cost of two hundred cedis at any branch of the Consolidated Bank Ghana.

The statement warned the public against dealing with any agent or individual apart from the authorised source.

GNA

