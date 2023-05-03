Businessman builds temple for AME Zion church

By Samuel Ofori Boateng

Pakyi No. 1 (Ash), May 03, GNA – Mr Isaac Kofi Agyeman Smart, a Kumasi-based businessman and philanthropist, has constructed a modern church auditorium for the A.M.E Zion church at Pakyi No. 1, in the Amansie West District.

The chapel, estimated at GHc 500,000.00 was in fulfilment of a promise he made to God some 25 years ago, that if He elevated him from poverty, he would also build a house for His worship.

Speaking at a ceremony to dedicate the building to the glory of God, Mr Agyeman, said at a point in time of his life, where he and his family was in dire poverty, with no place to sleep, he made a promise to God that if He blessed him to even construct a single room for his mother, he would also work to construct a chapel for Him.

“At that poor state and challenging moment, I told God to help me to build my own house, at least a single bedroom. I challenged God that should He bless me, I will build for Him a temple”, he told the congregation.

“God has blessed me more than enough and this is the time for me to fulfil my side of the bargain”.

Right Reverend Dr Hillard Dela Dogbe, Bishop, Western West Africa Episcopal District of the church, who dedicated the chapel, commended Mr Agyeman for fulfilling his promise to God.

He asked God to fill the chapel with His blessings so that worshipers would continue to find blessings anytime they entered the chapel.

Rt. Rev. Dogbe appealed to the local heads of the church and the congregants to exercise the culture of maintenance as they utilized the facility.

Rev. Dr Seth Frimpong Coleman, Bishop’s Deputy, Ghana Region, thanked Mr Agyeman for offering himself up as Solomon to the church.

He asked for God’s continuous blessings to enable him to continue to support the growth and development of the church in the country.

GNA

