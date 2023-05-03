International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) rebuilding cameras in Iran

Vienna, MAy 3, (dpa/GNA) – The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) says it has started rebuilding its surveillance cameras in Iran.

“Work is ongoing,” IAEA spokesman Fredrik Dahl told dpa on Wednesday.

In June 2022, in light of the conflict over Iran’s nuclear programme, Tehran ordered the removal of equipment used to continuously monitor nuclear facilities.

However, last March, IAEA head Rafael Grossi was able to negotiate in Tehran, for monitoring the nuclear programme.

According to diplomats, Iran probably wants to create a positive impression by allowing the installations, prior to the IAEA Board of Governors meeting set for the beginning of June.

The cameras do not automatically give the IAEA a better look at Iranian nuclear facilities.

Although recordings were made before the removal, the international nuclear inspectors did not have access to the data, and Tehran only wanted to grant access once the dispute over the 2015 nuclear pact had been settled. So far, there have been no signs from the Islamic Republic that there will be any change in this mode.

In 2018 the United States pulled out of the nuclear deal, which imposed severe restrictions on Iran’s nuclear programme and the lifting of Western sanctions to prevent Iran from building nuclear weapons.

Iran gradually violated its commitments after the move by then US President Donald Trump.

Among other things, the country began producing near-weapons-grade uranium and it also restricted IAEA inspections. Negotiations to save the nuclear pact have been on hold for months.

GNA

