World Press Freedom Day: Volta and Oti GJA Chairman salutes all journalists

By Evans Worlanyo Ameamu

Ho (V/R) May 3 GNA – Mr Emmanuel Agbaxode, Chairman, of the Volta and Oti Regional branch of the Ghana Journalists Association has saluted all journalists for their efforts in pushing journalism to the height that protect democracy, governance, and rule of law in the two Regions.

He said as journalists and media practitioners, the crucial role was to speak the truth to power, expose lies and build strong, resilient institutions and societies for prosperity and growth “which are essential works of media in advancing press freedom and also the foundation of democracy and justice.”

Mr Agbaxode gave the commendation during the celebration of this year’s ‘World Press Freedom Day’ celebration at the Ho Municipal Assembly Hall, which is on the theme, “Shaping a Future of Rights; Freedom of Expression as Driver for Human Rights towards Ghana’s Development.”

He said on World Press Freedom Day, the world must speak with one voice to protect media workers and end impunity for crimes committed against them.

Mr Agbaxode stated that Press Freedom gave the fact that journalists and media practitioners needed to shape opinions and speak the truth to power which also represented the lifeblood of human rights.

He also called on the government, media organizations, and all stakeholders to support the effort in promoting and protecting the freedom of journalists.

“Freedom of the Press is under attack globally and our country has not been immuned to such threats.”

Mr Agbaxode said disinformation and hate speech blurred the lines between fact and fiction and national laws and regulations that stifled journalists expand censorship and threatened freedom of expression, whilst journalists and media workers were directly targeted on and offline as they carried out their duties.

“This year, we have witnessed an alarming 50 per cent increase in the number of media workers killed worldwide and nearly three-quarter of women journalists have experienced violence online.”

He urged all journalists to remain focused on pursuing transparency and proper democratic leadership to drive the nation.

The ceremony was attended by journalists and media practitioners, security agencies, state-owned and private institutions, and members of the public.

