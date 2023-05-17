Assin North: NPP hails Supreme Court’s declaration of Gyakye Quayson’s election as unconstitutional  

By Isaac Arkoh

Assin-Breku (C/R), May 17, GNA – The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has hailed the Supreme Court ruling, declaring as unconstitutional the election of Mr James Gyakye Quayson as the Member of Parliament (MP) for Assin North.

Mr Stephen Asamoah, the Constituency Secretary, said the ruling affirmed the NPP’s stand that the former MP did not qualify to contest at the time of filing his nomination.

“The NPP welcomes the Supreme Court ruling because it is refreshing that the dust has finally settled. This is a victory for the people of Assin North; the rule of law and democracy is working,” he said.

“We in the NPP hold the view that the former MP did not qualify at the time of filing his nomination, so the Supreme Court’s declaration does not come as a surprise,” Mr Asamoah said.

A seven-member panel of the Supreme Court, in a unanimous decision on Wednesday, ordered Parliament to expunge the name of Mr Quayson as MP from its records.

It said Mr Quayson breached Article 94(2)(a) of the 1992 Constitution because, at the time he filed to contest the elections, he was not qualified to be elected as a legislator since he had not renounced his dual citizenship.

As a result, it declared Mr Quayson’s filing to contest, the Electoral Commission’s decision to allow him to contest, as well as his swearing-in as MP as all unconstitutional, null and void.

Mr Asamoah was elated that the ruling would give the people the opportunity to have a qualified representation in parliament for accelerated development.

He stated that Mr Quayson had on countless occasions espoused his unwavering belief in the country’s judiciary and had prevailed on him to accept the ruling in good fate, having gone the full length of the case.

Nonetheless, he gave the assurance that the NPP was ready for the bye-election after it lost the seat in 2020, with the vigorous reorganisation of the party’s base for victory in any election.

“We have had training for constituency executives, electoral area Coordinators and polling station executives, and so we are ever ready for any election,” Mr Asamoah said.

He advised all, particularly politicians and party supporters, to desist from acts that would jeopardise the peace in the area.

However, some constituency executives of the NDC the Ghana News Agency contacted refused to comment on the matter, saying they were waiting for official communication from the Central Regional Executives.

GNA

