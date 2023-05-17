Akatsi North NPP youths ask for DCE’s removal

By Ewoenam Kpodo

Ave-Dakpa (VR), May 17, GNA – The youth wing of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Akatsi North District are calling for the removal of Mr Simon Peter Kofi Ofosu, the District Chief Executive.

“He is collapsing the NPP in Akatsi North,” the disgruntled youth said, adding that his continuous stay in office could erode the gains the party made, especially by the current government.

It would also harm the party’s chances of capturing the parliamentary seat from the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) in 2024, the youth said a press conference organised on Tuesday at the party office.

The conference was addressed by Mr Zakari Nasiru, the Constituency Youth Organiser, who accused Mr Ofosu of among others, for orchestrating the rejection of two earlier nominees of the President to make room for his nomination and later, confirmation.

He said the DCE was constantly accusing his predecessor of doing nothing.

Yet, Mr Ofosu, when he came into office continued to commission projects by his predecessor without involving the party, thus, giving the NDC the chance to claim those projects for their Member of Parliament, who is seeking a re-election.

“We can recall the huge gains we made as a party in the 2020 parliamentary election which got party stalwarts at the party headquarters hailing Akatsi North for a good job done.

“This feat by the NPP has caused a lot of uproar in the NDC in the Constituency and they have vowed to dismantle the NPP before the 2024 elections.”

He was further said to be abandoning some of the projects that were completed by his predecessor to rot.

The youth cited the cherished Ave Crocodile Resort that once won an award for the district but has been left to be engulfed by weeds.

“As if that is not enough …, the court complex that was completed before he came to office but has been left to be covered by weeds, while other districts are commissioning their courts. These actions of his continue to make the NPP unpopular by the day.”

The youth said they feared that if Mr Ofosu was allowed to spend more days as DCE, even NPP polling station executives might not vote for the party in the 2024 general elections hence the call for his sack.

“We are appealing to His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to save the party in the constituency by replacing Simon Peter Kofi Ofosu with a very competent person, who is

willing to work for the party to snatch the seat from the NDC come 2024. The earlier the better for us as a party – Simon Peter Kofi Ofosu must go!”

In reaction to the allegations, Mr Ofosu told the Ghana News Agency that the demand for his removal were uncalled for.

He said the allegations against him were untrue and mere attempts to discredit his person.

He said as DCE, his focus was to deliver development projects to the people, see to the progress of government business and that of the party in Akatsi North, a course he remained committed to.

“It’s unfortunate some group of people to think otherwise,” he said.

GNA

