Veep inspects Wa Youth Resource Centre 

Accra, May 17, GNA – Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia Wednesday urged Management of the youth resource centres to efficiently utilise the resources at their disposal and maintain the facilities to derive the maximum benefits.

Inspecting ongoing construction works at the Wa Youth Resource Centre on Wednesday, Dr Bawumia expressed satisfaction with the progress of work and challenged the contractor to meet the deadline for completion.

Phase one of the project is complete, the contractor said, while phase two is 98 per cent complete.

The Wa Youth Resource Centre is one of 10 centres on which construction works began in the then 10 regions before the creation of six additional ones.

The multi-purpose centres will have football pitches and stands among other facilities for youth development and training to help them to acquire skills in the diverse sporting disciplines.

The Vice President said this year’s Independence Day Celebration was held at the Resource Centre at Adaklu in the Volta Region and emphasised that Government was committed to ensuring the completion of the other centres.

“I am very impressed so far by what I have seen. I have been told by the contractor that in a couple of months, the work will be completed,” he said.

“This facility is very important for Ghana, especially the people of the Upper West Region and Wa. It is a multi-purpose facility, so hopefully, it will help unearth talents in the many sporting disciplines and provide opportunities for their development. It will also help channel youthful energies to good use.”

“This is a promise we have delivered, and we will continue to deliver on our promises.”

Dr Bawumia, who was on a day’s visit to the region, was accompanied by the Regional Minister, Mr Hafiz Bin Salih, and other government officials.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

