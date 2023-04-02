Palm Sunday: Christians asked to be courageous for missions 

By Gifty Amofa

Accra, April 2, GNA - Christians have been charged to be courageous in the quest to live lives worthy of emulation.

By so doing, they would be living like Christ Jesus and be fulfilling the great Commission – evangelism through their lifestyles.

The Reverend Emmanuel Doku, National Coordinator for Men’s Fellowship of the Ghana Baptist Convention, said this in his sermon commemorating the triumphant entry of Jesus Christ to Jerusalem held at the Grace Baptist Church, Pokuase.

It coincided with the inauguration of three auxiliaries: Sunbeam, Royal Ambassador (RA) and Girls’ Auxiliary (GA) under the Convention.

Reverend Doku said they would not find it easy living Christ’s exemplary life in the world just as Christ Himself.

He said Jesus knew He would be killed going to Jerusalem, yet, it took Him courage to do so.

He again had compassion on the city of Jerusalem as the people there were like sheep without a shepherd and charged Christians to also be compassionate by sharing the Gospel with others.

“Do not shut up, share the Gospel, deliver the people from darkness into the marvellous light of God,” he advised.

Speaking on the theme: “Be a courageous child for missions”, Reverend Doku asked Christians to start evangelising from their families and communities.

Madam Abigail Akua Aikins, GA National Director, charged members of the groups to avail themselves to prayer, the study of the Bible as that would help them in their mandate.

Reverend Michael Antwi, the host Pastor, called for the support of parents and guidance in what the Church had started to make the children useful in the society.

Mrs Magdalene Hagar, Accra North Women’s Mission Union, presenting them with certificates, commended the children and their trainees.

