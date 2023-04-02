God has prepared victory for Christians – Rev Ayim 

By Hannah Awadzi

Danfa (GAR), April 02, GNA – The Reverend Daniel Kwesi Ayim, the Pastor in charge of the Mount Moriah Congregation of the Presbyterian Church, Danfa, has assured Christians that victory awaits those who allow Christ to take control over their lives.

He said God had prepared victory for Christians and said “do not allow anyone to humiliate you and divert you from the victoriously path.

Rev. Ayim said this in his Palm Sunday sermon on the theme: “The Victorious Christ”.

He said, “God will glorify you if you allow him to dwell in you and no human being can stop what God has ordained for you”.

Basing his sermon on the biblical passage of the ‘Triumphant entry’ of Jesus into Jerusalem as a King riding on a colt, he said Christ had already won the battle for those who truly believed in Him.

Rev. Ayim further advised Christians to be humble, and to emulate the virtues of Jesus the Christ who humbled himself even unto death.

The Lord will save you if you allow him to take control of your life, he reiterated, saying “Hosanna, the Lord saves.”

The congregation earlier marched through the streets of Danfa waving palm fronds amidst singing and dancing to mark the biblical historical event of the triumphant entry of Jesus Christ into Jerusalem.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

