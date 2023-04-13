First Deputy Speaker supports skills training in constituency 

By Samuel Ofori Boateng

Asante Bekwai (Ash), April 13, GNA – Mr Joseph Osei Owusu, First Deputy Speaker of Parliament, has donated quantities of industrial machines to the Bekwai Industrial Centre.

The machines are made up of welding, drilling, and grinding machines and their toolboxes are to help in the training of the youth in technical and vocational skills so they would be equipped with employable skills.

Speaking at a presentation ceremony, Mr Osei Owusu stressed the importance of training the youth and equipping them with appropriate skills to make them self-employable.

He said the initiative by the Government to provide the needed support to master craftsmen and resource them with tools so they in turn would offer training to the youth was laudable and called on the youth in the area to take advantage of the opportunity to change their situations.

Mr Osei Owusu, who is also the Member of Parliament for Bekwai, pointed out that, the government would go all out to support the youth to acquire technical and vocational skills that would help to sustain their livelihoods in the 21st century.

He said acquiring practical skills and hands-on training to be able to construct or design physical items were critical in the current world of work.

Mr Osei Owusu thanked the master craftsmen for their dedication and commitment to helping the youth and appealed to the beneficiaries to take their studies seriously to achieve their future goals.

Mr Kwabena Gaba, who received the items on behalf of the master craftsmen, thanked the MP for the support and expressed their commitment to helping in the training of the youth in the area.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

