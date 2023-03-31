Thirty Hairdressers receive equipment at Yendi 

By Abebe Dawuni

Yendi (NR) March March 31, GNA The Yendi Municipal Assembly has presented 30 sets of hairdressing equipment 30 Hair Dressers and 20 electric irons to the tailors association earlier received 30 sewing machines all worth thousands of Ghana cedis.

The presentation of the items was in fulfilment of the Yendi Municipal Assembly Mandate to create a conducive and enabling environment to promote local economic development. Alhaji hammed Abubakar Yussuf announced this when he presented the items to the beneficiaries at the premises of the Yendi Municipal Assembly in the Northern Region.

Alhaji Hammed said the items were received from the Ministry of Local Government Decentralization and Rural Development to be presented to the beneficiaries.

He said each of the 30 Hair Dressers was to train five apprentices this year to turn out 150 apprentices with skills to reduce youth migration to the southern sector for menial jobs.

He reminded them that having the skills was not enough after training as they needed to acquire business management skills from the Yendi Business Resource Center to manage their businesses.

Alhaji Hammed said through MASLOC and Youstart they would be supported to get capital to establish their businesses and expressed the assembly’s appreciation to the Master Hair Dressers, and The Tailers Associations for the cooperation they have with the Assembly.

He advised them to take good care of the equipment for them to serve its purpose.

Mr Yakubu Abubakar, the General Manager of Yendi Business Resource Centre advised them on three key issues touched on determination, discipline, and diligence.

He told them that failure was not an option and they should be disciplined to do what was required of them.

GNA

