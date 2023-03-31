Speaker congratulates Indian High Commissioner to Ghana on his publication 

Accra, March 31, GNA – The Speaker of Parliament, Mr Alban Kingsford Sumana Bagbin has congratulated Mr Sugandh Rajaram, the Indian High Commissioner to Ghana, on his publication and continuous commitment to strengthening the friendship Ghana and India have enjoyed over the years.

He said the friendship between both countries would be ignited and further strengthened for the common good of both countries.

Mr Bagbin said when Mr Rajaram, paid a courtesy call on him in Parliament, a statement by the Public Affairs Directorate of Parliament and copied to the Ghana News Agency on Friday has said.

Mr Rajaram’s publication features his engagement within the 16 regions of Ghana on Indian-Ghanaian collaborations within communities and their social impact on education and cultural programmes.

It said Mr Rajaram underlined the importance of the Indian-Ghanaian partnership, stating that Ghana and India shared a strong bond of appreciation since pre-independence.

“He called for further collaboration between the two countries and presented a publication to the Speaker, which featured the High Commissioner’s engagement within the 16 regions of Ghana on Indian-Ghanaian collaborations within communities and their social impact on education and cultural programmes,” the statement said.

