Swedru township to undergo facelift this year – MCE 

By James Esuon

Agona Swedru (C/R), March 26, GNA -The Agona West Municipal Assembly has embarked on many projects as part of efforts to give Swedru township a facelift before the end of 2023.

The projects envisage include the construction and tarring of inner roads of Agona Swedru, construction of 180 stores at Swedru Mandela Market and decongestion around the Swedru Central Market to pave way for free flow of traffic.

Others are relocation of all artisans in the Swedru township to the Artisan Village before the end of the year, relocation of Progressive Transport Owners Association (PROTOA) to the Swedru main lorry park.

Mr Evans Addison Coleman, Agona West Municipal Chief Executive, made this known in an interview with the media at Swedru in the Central Region.

He said the government had secured a World Bank loan for the projects, which would begin in April this year.

He said the consultants had completed the designs and other drawings and the sod-cutting would be performed in the same month for construction works to commence.

Mr Coleman stated that the Assembly had decided to construct and tarred some strategic roads in the township to boost the local economic growth of the citizenry.

He said during Mrs Justina Marigold Assan leadership of the Assembly as the MCE, the Assembly provided amenities such as; electricity, water and health facility to enable the people at the artisan village to live comfortably.

The MCE appealed to the artisans served notices by the Assembly to move to the village to comply with the directive and warned of prosecution of those who failed to do so.

GNA

