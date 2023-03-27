Ghana Hotels Association, Ashfoam Ghana launch loyalty card

By Hafsa Obeng

Accra, March 27, GNA – The Ghana Hotels Association (GHA), in partnership with Ashfoam Ghana, has launched a loyalty card to promote the purchase of locally manufactured furniture and other items.

The loyalty card was designed for members of the GHA who were in good standing with the Association to aid them in purchasing Ashfoam products and enjoying discounts and other benefits offered in their Memorandum of Understanding.

Dr Edward Ackah-Nyamike, President of GHA, said the partnership with Ashfoam over the

years began with fewer items, but today, there were wider range of items which hotels could benefit from.

He added that “we do not want anybody to take advantage of the arrangement we have with Ashfoam, which is why we have come up with these cards for members of the Association. So, once you have, you benefit from the discount Ashfoam offers to the members.”

Dr Ackah-Nyamike noted that there was the need for hotels to become members of the Association before getting access to the card.

He encouraged other hotels, which were not members of the Association to make efforts to join the Association to also benefit.

Mr George Massih, General Manager of Ashfoam Ghana, said the introduction of the card was to advertise and promote locally manufactured furniture.

“We want to create a situation, where individuals who visit hotels under the Association, would be welcomed with furniture and other products made in Ghana by Ashfoam.

He also said the company was also considering the idea, where the Association could guarantee products on credit to members of the Association in good standing.

“With the introduction of this idea, it gives us access to more businesses and also gives them access to credit terms that do not require going for loans with interest,” he added.

Mr Massih added that the company was gradually turning their shops into showrooms, saying immediately they were done, they would look at designing loyalty cards for their target customers as well.

“The card is subject to renewal every year,” Mr Gassih added.

Mr Herbert Acquaye, the immediate past president of GHA, advised Ashfoam Ghana and the GHA to convert the cards into smart ones so that members could make purchase wherever they found themselves.

He applauded the partnership between both entities and encouraged them to do more.

GNA

