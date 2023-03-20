Dr Anthony Osei Akoto passes on

Accra, March 20, GNA – Dr Anthony Osei Akoto, a former Member of Parliament (MP) for Old Tafo and Minister of State at the Ministry of Finance, has passed away.

A post on Parliament’s Facebook announced this on Monday.

He was 69.

Born on 18 April 1953, Dr Osei Akoto was elected as the MP for the Old Tafo for the first time in the 2004 general election.

He went on to retain the seat for three consecutive times.

From 2017 to January 6, 2021, he served as Minister of Monitoring and Evaluation in the first administration of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo.

He also served as Minister of Finance and Economic Planning under former President John Agyekum Kufuor from 2007 to6th January, 2009.

Prior to that, he worked as a Deputy Minister for Finance and Economic Planning from May 2003 to 2007.

Dr Osei Akoto also served at the Centre for Policy Analysis (CEPA), Accra; and was a consultant to the World Bank (Korean Division), 1987. He was an Associate Professor in Economics at the Howard University from 1984 to 1995.

