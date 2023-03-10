Ashaiman MP appeals to residents to remain calm  

By Ibrahim Mohammed Saani

Ashaiman, March 10, GNA- Mr. Ernest Norgbey, Member of Parliament for the Ashaiman Constituency has called on residents to remain calm, and not to retaliate as stakeholders use the right channels to seek justice for the victims.

Mr. Norgbey made the statement at Ashaiman Taifa during interaction with the constituents and held a meeting also with Nii Anang Adzor Regent of Ashaiman, former Members of Parliament, Mr. Alfred Abgesi, and some of the victims of the military brutality.

The Ashaiman MP assured the people of going all lengths to fight for justice, and no one should act contrary to what they were fighting for.

He advised that when a military person is spotted in the area no one should attack or fight them, and the rightful compensation would be demanded when they meet the defence and Interior committee and use CHRAJ as last resort.

Mr. Abgesi former MP said over 500 people were taken away and only 150 were released leaving their families worried about their safety and health.

Madam Beatrice Hogbostu, wife of one of the arrested persons pleaded for her husband’s release.

She said ‘my husband is innocent. He returned from work in the morning when the soldiers picked him up. “Our sick child needs medical treatment and I can’t take her to the hospital because of my husband’s absence”.

Some victims pleaded with the government to intervene to get them justice and compensate the injured.

GNA

