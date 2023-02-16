Ghana’s Daniel Laryea, Roland Nii Dodoo to officiate at U-20 AFCON in Egypt

By Francis Ofori

Accra, Feb. 16, GNA – Ghanaian referees, Daniel Laryea and Roland Nii Dodoo have been selected to officiate at the 2023 TotalEnergies Under-20 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament in Egypt.

The two experienced FIFA referees would once again take up the mantle to raise the flag of Ghana high at the youth championship after previously officiating other continental competitions.

Daniel Laryea, who featured in the just ended African Nations Championship (CHAN) in Morocco, would take charge of the Video Assistant Referees room with five other African referees while Roland Doodo would also serve as an Assistant Referee.

The two referees would hope to show professionalism at the continental stage which was also the African qualifiers for the 2023 FIFA U-20 World Cup in Indonesia.

The tournament is expected to commence February 19 to March 11, 2023 with 12 teams set to participate.

GNA

