Aduana Supporters Union calls for calm after the return Mumuni and Darkwah

By Francis Ofori

Accra, Feb. 16, GNA – The management of Aduana Supporters Union (ASU), the supporters wing of premier league side Aduana FC, has called on its members to accept the return of former players, Zakaria Mumuni and Daniel Darkwah who recently signed for the club.

The two players signed a six-month contract with the Dormaa-based club to help the team win the betPawa Ghana Premier League title this season.

A statement from the Union said, “We have heard the rage of some of the supporters on the return of Zakaria Mumuni and Daniel Darkwah, who left the club in 2018, while we needed them most, but we believe they must be pardoned”.

According to the management, even though they were angry upon the return of the players, it was important to honour and respect the decisions of the King and owner of the club, Osagyefo Oseadeeyo Nana Agyemang Badu II.

“So we want to plead with our angry members to forgive them for the sake of the club. We believe that all the members appreciate the quality of these players, and they are capable of helping us to clinch the ‘double’ this season,” it added.

Striker, Mumuni, and defender, Dankwah won the Ghana Premier League title with Aduana Stars in 2017 before leaving the side in 2018.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

