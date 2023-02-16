Ghana wins two medals at 2023 Para-cycling Road Championship

By Rihana Adam/ Christian Kobby Quarshie

Accra, Feb. 16, GNA – Two Ghanaians Dery Peter and Moro Alexander won silver and bronze medals respectively in the 2023 Para-cycling Road African Championship, on Thursday, in Accra.

In a distance of 17.8 km over two laps in category B of the Individual Time Trial (ITT), Nigerian Tijani Oyindamola Abdullhai won the gold medal with the finish time of 29 minutes, 18 seconds.

In a distance of 17.8 km over two laps in the ITT of category H3 and H4 Senegal won all three medals.

Sarr Macoumba Toure bagged the gold medal in a finish line of 29 minutes one second followed by Gaye Mouhamed in a time of 34 minutes 40 seconds and Sanka Edmoud replacing third with a time of 55 minutes 22 seconds.

In a distance of 17.8km over two laps in the ITT category C1 TO C5, Moroccan Bouchfar Mohammed won the gold medal in a finish time of 27 minute 24 second, followed by another Moroccan El Amraouy Haytam with a time of 28 minutes 21 second, whilst Algerian Merabt Zinedine came third with a finish time of 28 minutes 22 seconds.

GNA

