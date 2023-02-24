Abdul Hayye Yartey retains position as GBFA President

By Rihana Adam

Accra, Feb. 24, GNA – Mr. Abdul Hayye Yartey polled 11 votes to retain his position as the President of the Ghana Bodybuilding and Fitness Association (GBFA) for the next four years.

The GBFA Elective Congress, which was held on Friday, February 24 at the Media Center in the Accra Sports Stadium saw 14 delegates cast their ballots with Abdul Hayye Yartey defeating the incumbent Vice President Mr. Charles Owusu Ansah who had three votes.

The rest of the executives were unopposed, Vice President (George Fausta Baffoe), General Secretary (Naa Amerley Ashley), Treasurer Rosemary (Yayra Fiadonu), Head of Women’s Committee (Mrs. Bambi Sam), Head of Techinical Committee (Dr. Samuel Adjei) and Media Committee Member (Clement Osei Aboagye).

Speaking to the media, Mr. Yartey expressed his profound gratitude to the delegates for the re-election and pledged to work harder than expected.

He said, “I would like to thank the GBFA for the trust once again. We have come a long way. I called for support and unity for the development for the sports”.

GNA

