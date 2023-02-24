IFC supports DTI to introduce TVET Programme Advisory Committees  

Accra, Feb. 24, GNA – The Design & Technology Institute (DTI), with the support of the International Finance Corporation (IFC), has introduced three Programme Advisory Committees (PACs) to produce industry-ready students in the TVET sector.

This is part of a partnership to provide relevant training opportunities for young people in Ghana and the sub-region.

A statement issued in Accra said PACs would allow DTI to tap into the expertise of industry specialist to improve curriculum development and increase the employability of learners enrolled in the institute’s Welding and Fabrication, Design Innovation, and Entrepreneurship programmes.

It said the establishment of the industry-academia Programme Advisory Committees by the DTI was the first of its kind in Ghana by a TVET institution and bridges the industry-academia divide ensuring that trainees are abreast with contemporary industry trends to make them ready for the world of work.

The Committees will advise, advocate, and assist DTI in the development of experiential education for learners that aligns with industry and market needs.

The statement said they would focus on curriculum development, ensure quality standards, enhance student experience, and improve employment opportunities for learners.

Ms Constance Elizabeth Swaniker, the Founder and CEO of DTI, emphasized the importance of the Committee in positioning DTI as an acknowledged Centre of excellence in TVET training in Ghana, by ensuring that learners are provided with relevant skills and knowledge to meet the needs of industry and the market.

“The launch of the Advisory Committees will ensure that the right standards and tools are used in preparing our learners to be employable,” She said.

Ms. Swaniker said as an institution that was championing precision quality to accelerate national development, “we will work with industry to ensure that our curriculum is industry-driven, to set our learners apart in the job market.”

Peter P. Constantinou (PhD), IFC Expert reiterated the importance of the PACs “at the heart of all the work that DTI does is to put students and their success as what drives them. Working with industry led advisory bodies ensures that the curriculum is relevant for current and future jobs.”

Mr. Paul Asiedu, an Engineer commended DTI for launching the Programme Advisory Committee to bridge the gap between industry and academia.

He admonished members of the Committees to be committed and give off their best to train the younger generation.

“If we want our country’s future to be better, we must invest wisely in the next generation and this is the opportunity for us to pour out ourselves to help create a better path for the future generation,” he said.

The Solutions Programme Advisory Committee include Dr Abigail Mercy Opong Tetteh, Assistant Head of Institute, Mr Isaac Tetteh; Head of Welding and Fabrication Department, Mr Philip Adu Takyi; Solutions Facilitator and Mr Solomon Kattah – Experts in OSHA and QA/QC.

The rest are Mr Simon Acquah – Experts in Standards and Conformity Assessment, Mr Zennith Edzeamah George – Expert in Welding and Fabrication, Mr Francis Eshun – Strategic Planning and Fund Raising, and Mr Jesse Agbenyega, Management Professional.

The Design Innovation Advisory Committee consisted of Mr. Martin Dartey; Academics, Sammie Agyepong; Multimedia and Brand Consultant, Bernard Sokpe; Brand marketing Consultant and Tony Tometey; Professional Set Designer.

The rest are Ayerkie Nanor – TV Producer, Nicholas Korblah Tali; Product Development, Paul Asiedu – Mechanical Engineer and Steven Annang Botchway; NVTI Curriculum Development.

Mr Edward Boateng, Mr Andrews Cudjoe, Mr Charles Amonoo, Miss Daisy Mina Antwi, Mr Paul Essiedu and Angela Asifo would serve on the Entrepreneurship Programme Advisory Committee.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

