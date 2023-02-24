Former world’s fastest man to visit Ghana

By Rihana Adam

Accra, Feb. 24, GNA – Asafa Powell, former world’s fastest man and his Ghanaian wife will visit Ghana from February 27 to March 9, 2023.

Powell, would be in the West African country for the first time at the invitation of the Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC).

He made a record in 100 metres twice, between June 2005 and May 2008, with a time of 9.77 and 9.74 seconds respectively.

The powerful sprinter has consistently broken the 10-second barrier in competitions, with his personal best of 9.72 seconds ranking fourth, on the all-time list of men’s 100-metre athletes.

On September 1, 2016, Powell was credited to have broken the ten-second barrier more times than any other athletes “97 times”.

Powell also once held the world record for the 100-yard dash with a time of 9.09 seconds, set on May 27 2010, in Ostrava, Czech Republic.

At the 2016 Rio Olympic Games in Brazil, he added a gold medal to his collection in the 4 x 100 metres relay.

A statement from the communique of the Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC) said, Powell, a former World record holder in the 100 metres sprint married to Ghanaian model Alyshia Powell, would be accompanied by their two children.

Mr. Ben Nunoo Mensah President of the GOC said that the 40-year old would be involved in a number of charity and social engagements to be covered by the local and international media.

He said, “Asafa would pay a courtesy call on H.E the President of the Republic at the Jubilee House and also engage the Ministry of Youth and Sports (MOYS), the Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC), the LOC of the African Games Accra 2023 as well as the Ghana Athletics Association (GAA) on how best Ghana sports can benefit from his huge image on the international sports arena”.

Mr. Yaw Ampofo Ankrah, Director of Communication at the GOC said these activities had put together by the GOC.

He said, “Asafa’s visit is aimed at inspiring, motivating, and promoting the development of athletics and the interest of our youth in the sport”.

“Apart from strengthening Ghana-Jamaica relations, Asafa visit would also hold various sports clinics and visit some Senior and Junior High schools as well as all sports facilities under construction for the next All African Games, slated to be hosted in Accra.”

GNA

