48-year-old woman allegedly stabbed to death at Sepe Buokrom

By Muyid Deen Suleman

Sepe-Buokrom (Ash), Feb. 6, GNA – A 48-year-old woman has died after she was allegedly stabbed by a 21-year-old man in her room at Sepe-Buokrom in the Manhyia North constituency.

The suspect, identified only as Baafi and live opposite the residence of the deceased, was said to have entered the woman’s room at about 0630 hours Monday, and allegedly stabbed her multiple times, leading to her death.

Co-tenants told the Ghana News Agency during a visit to the scene that, they heard a sudden wailing from the apartment of the deceased, identified as Akosua Agyaa, a.k.a ‘Maa Akosua’.

They later saw the suspect holding a short gun coming from the apartment of the deceased and threatened to harm anybody who would cross his way.

However, some of the youth in the area mustered courage, arrested and handed him over to the police.

According to the co-tenants, the deceased who had just returned from a trip abroad, had had some misunderstanding with the suspects some few weeks ago.

The police had deposited the body of the deceased in the morgue while investigations continue.

Mr Joseph Bassoah, Assembly Member for Sepe-Buokrom electoral area, confirmed the incident to the Ghana News Agency and pledged to ensure that justice was served to the bereaved family.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

