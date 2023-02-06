Fire consumes seven wooden structures, shops at Ashaiman

By Ibrahim Mohammed Saani

Ashaiman, Feb. 6, GNA – Fire has consumed seven wooden structures and two container shops at Ashaiman, Taabo Line opposite the Ashaiman Municipal Assembly building.

Eyewitnesses told the Ghana News Agency at the scene that they noticed smoke from one of the wooden structures, which served as living rooms for some residents, but it was ignored as they thought someone was burning refuse in the middle of the house.

The Eyewitnesses said before they could say ‘jack’ it had engulfed other structures and shops.

Ten persons, whose structures were involved, are counting their losses and even how to get a temporary place to stay.

Most of the occupants of the wooden structures told the GNA that they were unable to rescue anything from their rooms before the fire totally consumed everything.

“We have to run for our lives,” they said.

Mr. Emmanuel Akota-Sey, a victim, told the GNA that they were seated outside and engaged in some domestic activities that Sunday afternoon when they were alerted of the smoke.

“We don’t have a clue as to what might have started the fire as the tenant whose room the fire started from left the house in the morning.

“We ignored our colleague who raised the alarm because at the time we were burning refuse in the middle of the house. I stay with my two sisters in the room. We could not salvage anything. We were all running for our lives”.

Mr Rawlings Afriyie, another victim, told the GNA, “I went out to buy toothpaste and before I returned this place was on fire, and I could not enter into the rooms to salvage anything.

“I have lost all my belongings, all I have now is my mobile phone and the clothes I am wearing”.

Mr Saidu Yakubu who lives with his wife and two children explained that he lost over GHS10,000.00 cash in the fire.

“I am a butcher, so I was at work when my wife called to inform me about the fire. I had my savings including GHS10,000.00 I borrowed to buy livestock in the room.

“My wife who is a seamstress has also lost all the clothes her customers have left with her. I don’t know what to do,” he said.

Other eyewitnesses said they heard an explosion of a gas cylinder, which intensified the intensity of the fire.

Others commended the Ghana National Fire Service personnel, who responded swiftly to the distress call and fought the fire bravely if not more structures and shops would have been destroyed.

