Yawson, Nartey win Second National Wheelchair Tennis Tournament

By Rihana Adam

Accra, Jan. 28, GNA – Bernard Yawson and Bridget Nartey have emerged winners of the men’s and women’s division of the 2023 Second edition of the National Wheelchair Ranking Tournament held at the Tennis Court in the Accra Sports Stadium.

The two-day championship was held under the auspices of the Ghana Wheelchair Tennis Federation in partnership with Ultimega Solutions.

It was part of preparation towards the upcoming International Tennis Federation Wheelchair Classifier qualifiers to be stage in Abuja, Nigeria.

Mr. Yawson defeated Maclean Atsu Dzidzienyo on 6-4,3-6,6-1 in the finals to win the men’s division, while Madam Nartey beat Stacy Konadu Mensah on 7-5,6-3 to win the female’s title.

The 2023 African Wheelchair Championship is scheduled to take place in Abuja, Nigeria from February 8, to February 11, 2023.

