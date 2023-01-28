Four suspects arrested for robbery, murder at Wassa Agona

By Eric Appah Marfo

Accra, Jan.28, GNA—Police have arrested four persons who allegedly attacked a fuel filling station, murdering a security guard on Saturday dawn, January 28, 2023 at Wassa Agona in the Western Region.

The suspects are Francis Ebuka, Wisdom Justway, Samuel Chibuzor and Kinglsy Okechuku alias “Kofi Kingsly.”

A news brief from the Police said the suspects, in the course of the robbery also subjected the fuel attendants to severe beatings and made away with an unspecified amount of money together with the filling station’s CCTV Digital Video Recorder (DVR) and mobile phones belonging to the victims.

It said upon receiving information concerning the robbery, Police patrol teams within the catchment area mobilised and proceeded to the scene.

The brief said in the course of the operation, the Police arrested suspects Francis Ebuka, Wisdom Justway and Samuel Chibuzor who were fleeing the robbery scene on a motorbike.

It said a search conducted on them led to the recovery of a black hood, a handbag containing two mobile phones and GHS20,722.00.

The brief said the Police team further pursued the fourth suspect, Kingsly Okechuku to a hotel near Bogoso where GHS44,852.00, suspected to be part of their booty, was retrieved from him.

It said other items recovered from the suspects include the DVR components of the CCTV setup stolen by the suspects together with two pinch bars and a Ghana Card belonging to one of the victims.

The brief said all four suspects were in Police custody and would be prosecuted before court.

It assured the public that the Police would continue to work tirelessly to keep communities safe.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

