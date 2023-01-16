Unemployed on bail over threat of death 

By Gifty Amofa

Accra, Jan. 16, GNA – An Accra Circuit Court has granted a 24-year-old a GHC70,000.00 bail over threat of death.

The Circuit Court Ten ordered that Samuel Nii Ayi Lartey, the accused person, should get two sureties who are public servants earning not less that GHC1,000.00 to execute the bail.

Lartey, unemployed, is also facing an unlawful entry and attempted stealing charges, which he denied.

He will return to the Court on February 1, 2023.

Police Chief Inspector Benson Benneh told the Court that Mr Charles Allotey, the complainant, was a Pensioner residing at Old Dansoman Accra while Lartey, the accused person, resided at Lotto House Dansoman, Accra.

He said on January 5, 2023 at about 0230 hours, the complainant was in bed when he heard an unusual noise in the room and decided to see what it was but on getting closer to where he had heard the noise, he could not see anyone and went back to sleep.

The prosecution said the Complainant later went round the room and saw Lartey hiding in his washroom.

He got to his door only to detect that the accused person had burnt his trap door net, opened it and forced open the main door before entering the room, the Court heard.

Chief Inspector Benneh said the complainant managed to lock his door again with the accused person inside, pleading for forgiveness.

The prosecution said the complainant then called a witness that he had arrested a thief in his room so he should come and assist him to take the thief to the police station.

Shortly after, the accused person pulled a pair of scissors at the complainant and threatened to kill him if he should refuse to open the door for him.

For fear of his life, the complainant opened the door for the accused person and he went away.

The prosecution said the witness whilst going to the aid of the complainant met the accused person about fifteen yards from the complainant’s place, where Lartey, knelt down before the witness and confessed that he was the one found in the complainant’s room.

It said the witness then sent him back to the complainant’s room to ascertain the truth and the accused person again pleaded with them for forgiveness.

The prosecution said they allowed him go but later went to make a report to the police.

On January 7, 2023 the accused person was arrested in another case and he was identified as the same person who committed the offence at the complainant’s house.

After investigations he was charged and put before court.

GNA

