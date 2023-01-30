Ukraine reports three dead, six injured after Kherson attack

Kherson, Jan 30, (dpa/GNA) – Three people were killed in the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson, as a result of Russian shelling, and six others were injured, according to local authorities on Sunday.

Among other things, a clinic building was hit. A regional politician published photos of a heavily damaged building.

The regional capital of the Kherson Oblast, which the Ukrainian army recaptured a few months ago, is being repeatedly shelled by Russian forces.

For their part, the Russian occupiers in the neighbouring region of Zaporizhzhya, reported four deaths from Ukrainian shelling.

The reports from the war zone are often difficult to verify independently.

Zaporizhzhya, along with Kherson, Donetsk and Luhansk, is one of the Ukrainian territories that Russia partially occupied and annexed last year. In addition, Moscow annexed the Black Sea peninsula of Crimea in 2014, in violation of international law.

GNA

