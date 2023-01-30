Nkwanta North transport unions patch segments of Eastern corridor road 

By Patience Tawiah

Nkwanta South (O/R), Jan 30, GNA – Transport unions in the Nkwanta North District of the Oti Region have undertaken a communal action to patch deteriorated segments of the Eastern Corridor stretch from Nkwanta to Kpassa to facilitate their work.

Their collective efforts is to ease the transportation of passengers, goods and services.

Mr Aziz Bawa, the Chairman of the Nkwanta North branch, Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU), led the exercise, where the unions conveyed gravels and stones to fill the potholes, especially at Dogo Ketiwaa, a small community in the Nkwanta South Municipality.

He said many vehicles and trucks got stuck at that section of the road during the rainy season last year, due to the gapping potholes, resulting in lost of man hours and perishable goods.

Mr Bawa told the Ghana News Agency that the problem negatively affected the income and health of drivers.

He said Mr Joshua Makubu, the Oti Regional Minister, had given them assurances of fixing the road but yet to see it manifest.

Some of the drivers called on the authorities to respond to their plight before the rainy season sets in so as not to curtail their business.

GNA

