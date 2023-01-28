Strongman drops new single titled “Switch” 

By Stanley Senya

Accra, Jan. 28, GNA – Ghanaian rapper Osei Kwaku Vincent popularly known as Strongman has released his new single titled “Switch”.

The song has two producers called FIMFIM and ATOWN TSB.

The song was released on Friday, January 27, 2023, on all musical streaming platforms, with Kobbyshot as the director of the video.

Strongman dropped “Switch” for his amazing fans to thrill them after their anticipation of a new song from him.

Moreover, he has been in the musical industry for about fourteen years and won several prestigious awards.

He has worked with some reputable artistes in Ghana such as Okyeame Kwame, DJ Black, Sarkodie, Bisa Kdei, among others.

In 2017, he was signed under the record label Sarkcess music and left in 2019 after his two years contacts was due.

Strongman seeks to stir up the public with interesting lyrical content to promote positive and constructive change in the lives of the ordinary Ghanaian.

