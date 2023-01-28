Dr Cryme releases new banger titled “Happy” 

By Stanley Senya

Accra, Jan. 28, GNA – Ghanaian singer Darlington Kwasi Agyekum, known in the showbiz and entertainment industry as Dr Cryme has released a new single titled “Happy”.

The track was officially released on January 27, 2023, on all digital stores.

The track was produced by Mr Brown Beatz and Redemption Beatz, and a guitarist Erikus.

The song was a debut track for the artiste in 2023, hence much anticipation from fans.

The track talks about his ex-lover who has left him for ages, he tells his ex lover about how happy he is now.

D Cryme became popular participating in a rap competition on Adom FM, “Kasahare Level” alongside Sarkodie, Stay Jay, and many other rappers.

He was noticed by the Ejams record label to sign him in 2010, which led him to release his first hit single “Kill me shy” which later won the Hiplife song of the year” at the Ghana Music Awards.

Additionally, he was nominated for the “Song Writer of the year”, “Most Popular Song of the Year”, and “Hiplife and Hip Hop Artiste of the Year” categories.

In 2018, he released an album called “Showtime” which included the hit song “Koko Sakora” featuring Sarkodie.

